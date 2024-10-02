Man pleads for bail to ‘take care of pregnant girlfriend’ after allegedly murdering a mother, stealing her Range Rover Velar

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court denied murder-accused Cuan Karelse, bail after he was arrested for the murder of Mpumalanga woman, Renee Lea. In August, IOL reported that the 21-year-old man, from Standerton in Mpumalanga, briefly appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court facing charges, including murder.

Karelse was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and murder for killing 57-year-old Lea, also from Standerton. Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said State prosecutor Chris Maruma opposed his bail application, telling the court that the State had a strong case and overwhelming evidence against Karelse. “In court, he [Karelse] asked to be released on R1,000 bail because he wanted to take care of his pregnant girlfriend,” said Mahanjana.

Furthermore, Maruma submitted that should the accused man be released on bail, he might evade trial. The court concurred with the prosecution, and found that Karelse failed to convince the court that exceptional circumstances exist that warrant his release on bail. “Therefore, bail was denied. The accused is remanded in custody. The matter was postponed to December 5, 2024 for further investigations.”

Police found the body of a Mpumalanga woman, Renee Lea, the owner of this Range Rover Velar vehicle, after she was brutally murdered and bundled into her car. Picture: SAPS In an update, Mahanjana said it is alleged that Karelse brutally murdered Lea, after she drove into her place of residence. “It is alleged that on August 24, 2024, the accused slipped into the deceased place of residence. It is alleged that the accused tied her up, robbed her of her belongings, wrapped her up in a carpet, put her in the boot of her car and drove with her to Pretoria,” said Mahanjana. When Lea’s daughter could not get hold of her on the phone, she called the vehicle tracking company to locate her mother’s vehicle, a Range Rover Velar.

The tracking company then located the car at a petrol station in Moreleta, Pretoria. Karelse was in the shop at the filling station when the private security arrived. “The petrol attendants identified the accused as the person who was driving the vehicle. The tracker company personnel then apprehended the accused when they opened the boot of the car,” said Mahanjana. The deceased woman’s body was found with cables around her neck and mouth covered with tape.