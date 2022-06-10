Man pleads guilty to killing ‘loan shark’ prison warder for R6 000

Durban – One of five men accused of killing a ‘loan shark’ for R6 000 pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week. Ntokozo Alfred Nkosi, 40, pleaded guilty to killing Alson Mthunzi Dlamini on February 18, 2020 in Blaubosch, Newcastle.

According to State indictments presented by advocate Mbongeni Mthembu, Dlamini, 48, a Correctional Services officer, privately conducted a loan shark business and would offer loans to his colleagues. He allegedly gave a R3 000 loan to one of the five accused who worked with him. The money was to be paid back with interest.

It is further alleged that the colleague failed to pay back the money after several requests, but on February 18, 2020 paid Dlamini an amount of R6 000. This week, Nkosi told the court in his plea how he conspired with four others to rob Dlamini. He said the victim had been seated in his car with his girlfriend when he and another accused approached him.

Nkosi said his co-accused fired the shots, but it was he who drove the vehicle after the murder. He said they then set the vehicle alight to get rid of fingerprints. Nkosi said he handed himself over to police knowing that his actions were wrong and unlawful.

Judge Nompumelelo Radebe is expected to hand down sentencing next week. The four co-accused are on trial in the Madadeni High Court. IOL