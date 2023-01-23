Man pretending to be customer stabs woman to death while she was working

Durban - A woman was killed while working at a shop in East London on Sunday morning. Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said police attended to a complaint of a stabbing at around 8.30am.

“They (police) found a 36-year-old female lying on her back in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds on her upper body. “It is further alleged that the suspect, aged 31, entered the shop as a customer and attacked the victim who was working in the aisles. “Suddenly, a scream from the aisles was heard by the staff members and the security officers on duty.

“The victim came running towards the tills, being chased by the suspect who repeatedly stabbed her. “Security officers tried to intervene. However, the suspect ran out of the shop with the knife in his hand. “They apprehended him and handed him over to police. The murder weapon was also recovered.”

Mqala said that during the fracas, the suspect was assaulted and a security officer was stabbed. “He was treated and taken to hospital for further treatment. He is in stable condition. The suspect was also taken to hospital for treatment and is admitted under police guard.” A case of murder was being investigated, Mqala said.

