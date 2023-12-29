The Madikwe Magistrate’s Court in North West has remanded 29-year-old Lucky Thabiso Akompe, after he appeared for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, Lerato Francina Kuate. Captain Sam Tselanyane, provincial police spokesperson in North West, said Akompe’s girlfriend, aged 20, was killed on Christmas Day.

“The accused (Akompe’s) court appearance stems from his apprehension on Monday, 25 December 2023, following an incident wherein he allegedly slit the throat of his 20-year-old girlfriend Lerato Francina Kuate. “The incident happened at Goedehoop Village near Madikwe during the early hours of Monday morning, 25 December 2023,” said Tselanyane. The body of Lerato Francina Kuate was allegedly found in a shack belonging to her boyfriend. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya It is alleged that police were called to the scene after Kuate’s body was found in a shack belonging to Akompe’s relative.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police were shown the deceased’s body, which was lying in a pool of blood. Emergency medical rescue services were summoned and Kuate was certified dead at the scene,” said Tselanyane. “Furthermore, preliminary investigations led the police to the house where the suspect (Akompe) was residing, but he was not found. During the search at the house, police found the blood-stained clothes that the accused was seen wearing the previous day, hidden underneath a bed.” The body of Lerato Francina Kuate was allegedly found in a shack belonging to her boyfriend. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Media Tselanyane said a search for Akompe was immediately launched and later in the afternoon, the murder accused man handed himself over to the Mabeskraal police, and was detained.

Following his court appearance, Akompe was remanded in custody for the purpose of consulting his new legal representative. The matter will return in court on January 4. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has condemned “in the strongest possible terms, this barbaric act of criminality” on a defenceless woman. Kwena conveyed his deepest condolences to Kuate’s family, and added that police “will do everything in their power to ensure that justice is served”.