Man robs home then cooks meal and hangs laundry for the owner

These bizarre actions for a home robbery were not his last as he additionally left a message that said: “Don’t worry, be happy, eat up and scratch.”

The owner of the house that was broken into unsurprisingly did not find the robber’s actions humorous. Now, the robber will spend the next 22 months in prison for the unconventional offence.

“Two weeks after the crime until he was caught, I was living in a state of heightened anxiety I had never experienced before. I wondered if it was somebody who knew me, if it was going to turn into a stalking incident, if he knew I lived alone and if I had been targeted,” said the home owner in a statement.