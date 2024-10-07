Man robs home then cooks meal and hangs laundry for the owner

An thief alleged broke into a woman’s home and performed various tasks, including cleaning, cooking, and drying laundry.
The crime occurred in Monmouthshire, Wales on July 16 reported NDTV.
These bizarre actions for a home robbery were not his last as he additionally left a message that said: “Don’t worry, be happy, eat up and scratch.”
The owner of the house that was broken into unsurprisingly did not find the robber’s actions humorous. Now, the robber will spend the next 22 months in prison for the unconventional offence.
“Two weeks after the crime until he was caught, I was living in a state of heightened anxiety I had never experienced before. I wondered if it was somebody who knew me, if it was going to turn into a stalking incident, if he knew I lived alone and if I had been targeted,” said the home owner in a statement.
She pointed out that she was too terrified to stay in her own home so she stayed with a friend.
On July 29, the robber committed a second burglary at another property. However, this time he was apprehended when the property owner received a CCTV notification on his phone that showed the man walking along his driveway.
When the homeowner asked his son-in-law to go check the property, the robber was discovered holding a drink and appearing to be intoxicated.
IOL