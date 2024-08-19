Man seeks bail after being arrested in Limpopo while driving stolen Toyota Prado to Zimbabwe

A 32-year-old man will on Monday appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court in Limpopo after he was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, a white Toyota Land Cruiser Prado VX. Brian Kagiso Mahlo appeared before the Limpopo court last week, where he was remanded in custody. He is expected to apply for bail.

Mahlo was arrested on August 8, 2024 for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, following a tip-off about a car which was being smuggled out of South Africa to neighbouring Zimbabwe, through the busy Beitbridge port of entry. “The team responded promptly, and a white Toyota Prado VX, which was reported stolen on August 5, 2024 in Villieria policing area, Pretoria in Gauteng province was spotted at the R37 from Lebowakgomo to Polokwane,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The police intercepted the popular SUV, and upon searching it, Ledwaba said the driver, “who is a South African national, was unable to produce the valid documents of the vehicle”.

Police in Limpopo have intercepted a white Toyota Prado which was reported stolen in Tshwane, and arrested a South African man who was travelling to Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS The man was apprehended on the spot for possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle. “The police established that the vehicle, a white Toyota Prado, is at a value of R900,000,” Ledwaba added. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest and commended the police officers “for always being dedicated to their duties and persistently recovering the stolen vehicles”.

Earlier this month, in another incident, IOL reported that a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 was recovered by police in Lebowakgomo near Polokwane in Limpopo. The recovered Toyota Land Cruiser 200 belongs to Mandla Mandela, a former Member of Parliament and grandson of late former president Nelson Mandela. A 42-year-old Zimbabwean man was intercepted and arrested in Limpopo for possession of a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser 200. Picture: SAPS Ledwaba said the sport utility vehicle was intercepted in the getaway province, while it was on its way to being smuggled into Zimbabwe.