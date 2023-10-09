Man sentenced for chopping his cousin to death with an axe

A man who hacked his cousin to death with an axe was sentenced to eight years imprisonment. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Ruben Makhafola, 59, was convicted and sentenced in the Mokopane Regional Court on Friday, for the murder of his cousin.

“The court heard that on Sunday March 6, the accused and his cousin Norius Kekana, 58, both residing at Matome Village in Moletlane area outside Zebediela, got embroiled in a heated argument relating to family issues when the accused went to his house and fetched an axe and hacked his cousin to death," said Ledwaba. He said Makhafola was arrested at the scene and was charged with murder. "Makhafola made numerous court appearances until he was convicted. He was sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment for murder with no option of a fine."

In a separate incident, the police in the Eastern Cape said a suspected robber was shot dead and another arrested following a shootout with the police outside Mthatha on Friday. "It is alleged that at about 5.45pm, at least four armed men stormed into a shop in Mtontsasa, and held everyone at gunpoint," said Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli. "The suspects managed to steal cash, cellphones and other items before fleeing the scene in the shop owner's bakkie."

The police, with the assistance from a tracking company, immediately pursued the suspects. "Moments later, at Siwisa Locality, as police were closing in on the suspects, occupants from a nearby Toyota Avanza opened fire on police who retaliated," Nkohli said. "One suspect was fatally shot while another was arrested. The others managed to flee in between houses."

The police recovered two unlicensed firearms with serial numbers filed off, cash and cellphones. "The two firearms will be sent for ballistics analysis. The two vehicles, an Avanza and the owner's bakkie were confiscated for forensic investigation," Nkohli said. "The deceased person, 35 is known, but his identity will be released after a formal identification process has been concluded."