Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for revenge murder

A man was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for revenge murder in the Thabazimbi Regional Court in Limpopo. Ntshulana Lunga, 27, stabbed Ntliziyombi Luvo, 22, to death in an apparent revenge attack, after Luvo had stabbed him earlier at a tavern in Smasherblock informal settlement near Northam.

"The accused's conviction and sentencing emanates from an incident wherein, he stabbed a 22-year-old man, Ntliziyombi Luvo to death on May 24, 2020 at about 10.30pm. The two men, both residing at Smasherblock informal settlement in Northam Policing precinct, were involved in a fight near the local tavern,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. "The man stabbed the accused with a knife and he sustained slight injuries. In retaliation, and instead of reporting the matter to the police, the accused chose to seek revenge. He later returned to the same spot and stabbed the man multiple times with a knife," he said. After stabbing Luvo several times, Lunga fled the scene.

"Police were called as well as the emergency medical services, but the man was certified dead on the scene," he said. Lunga handed himself in at the Northam police station a week later. "Subsequent to a court appearance, the accused was granted bail. He was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment on August 16, at the Regional Court in Thabazimbi," Ledwaba said.