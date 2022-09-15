Man sentenced to 125 years in jail after pleading guilty of murdering driver who gave him a lift

Pretoria – The High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Middelburg, has sentenced 30-year-old Collen Zwelakhe Lukhele, to 125 years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty on multiple charges including double murder and robbery. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Lukhele was sentenced on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Lukhele and his two co-accused Tumi Joseph Vuma and Fickson Hine were arrested for two counts of murder, one count of kidnapping, three counts of robbery aggravating, three counts of possession of unlicensed firearms with one count for possession of unlicensed ammunition,” said Mohlala. The court heard that Lukhele and his co-accused robbed a tavern owner of his licensed firearm, at his residence in Wonderfontein on 25 June 2018, near Belfast. Collen Zwelakhe Lukhele, aged 30, was sentenced to 125 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty for the murder of the 2018 murder of David Mthimunye and Thomas Sibiya. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “The court also heard that between 3 and 4 August 2019, Lukhele and his co-accused were offered a lift by David Mthimunye, aged 40, who was driving his Toyota bakkie in the company of Thomas Sibiya (28). Mthimunye and Sibiya are said to have been from the tavern when they met the accused persons,” said Mohlala.

“Their assailants are said to have kidnapped the two and instructed them to alight from their vehicle, robbed them of the car, then shot them several times and after killing them, they concealed their bodies by dumping them in the nearby bushes before leaving with Mthimunye’s bakkie.” After the matter was reported, police followed leads and recovered debris of the burnt-out car. “The team of investigators intensified their probe and the suspects were arrested with firearms and ammunition recovered. Lukhele pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a total of 125 years’ imprisonment,” said Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisement

“However, the court ruled that some of the counts to be served concurrently resulting to 40 years’ imprisonment whilst five of those wholly suspended, thus Lukhele is expected to serve 35 years behind bars.” Lukhele’s two accused did not plead guilty in court, and their trial continues. IOL