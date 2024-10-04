Man sentenced to 15 years behind bars for raping his teen sister

A 21-year-old man from Kagisanong in the Free State has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping his 13-year-old sister. Provincial spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, said the man was arrested after his sister told school social worker that her brother has been raping her.

“On January 1, 2024, police received information that a 21-year-old male has been raping the 13-year-old girl while at home. The suspect would wait for the victim to get to bed, then surprise her while asleep and rape her. “A case of rape was opened at Kagisanong police station for further investigation,’’ said Kareli. Kareli added that the case was transferred to the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit and was assigned to Sergeant Katlego Pheko who worked closely with advocate Michelle Nel from the National Prosecution Authority.

“The suspect was found guilty of rape and sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment in the Bloemfontein Regional Court,” added Kareli. Last month, a Western Cape man was sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment by the Worcester Regional Court for the rape of his foster sister. The 31-year-old man from De Doorns was ultimately convicted for the rape of the 11-year-old who is mentally disabled after he pleaded guilty.

The court heard he was fully aware of her age and mental disability and he had betrayed her trust by his actions. Magistrate Abigail Juries sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment with five years suspended on the condition that he not be convicted of rape or attempted rape during the suspension period. [email protected]