Man sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on charges of kidnapping, murder, and dramatic escape from custody

The Mhala Regional Court in Mpumalanga has convicted and sentenced 30-year-old Polosho Milimi on charges including kidnapping, murder, theft of motor vehicle, and escape from lawful custody. The conviction followed after a successful investigation conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, based in Mbombela.

Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said trouble started for Milimi in 2020 when he was found with the vehicle of a missing person. “On January 28, 2020, a missing person case was reported at Calcutta police station. During investigation, information led the team to the residential place of Milimi. A search and seizure operation was authorised and executed. During the search, a vehicle belonging to the reported missing person, Given Sipho Shabangu, and 9mm ammunition were found and seized,” said Sekgotodi. Milimi was then arrested in February 2020.

Polosho Milimi, 30, was sentenced on charges of kidnapping, murder, theft of motor vehicle, and escape from lawful custody. Picture: Hawks The arrested man then told the police officers that he would take them to one Bonginkosi Ndhlovu, accused number two, who according to Milimi, knew about the vehicle of the missing man. On February 12, 2020, Milimi was booked out by police for further investigations. “He took the (police) team to Ndhlovu. On arrival, the accused tried to escape and the team gave chase. Milimi was left with a police officer guarding him when the officer was pointed with a firearm by an unknown person. He took the unmarked police vehicle together with the suspect (Milimi) and escaped,” said Sekgotodi.

Ndhlovu was arrested after the chase, and the unmarked police vehicle was later recovered. “On February 13, 2020, Ndhlovu took the team to the hiding place of Milimi. On arrival at the premises, they found the human remains. Forensic investigation revealed that it was the body of Shabangu,” said Sekgotodi. Milimi was extensively traced by police and re-arrested.

The Hawks said investigations were finalised and the matter was transferred to the Mhala Regional Court. During the trial, the Hawks said Ndhlovu was acquitted on all charges. Sekgotodi said Milimi was sentenced as follows: on count one, of kidnapping, the 30-year-old man was acquitted; on count two, of murder, Milimi was found guilty as an accessory in the murder of Shabangu. He was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment.

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. File Picture: Supplied “On count three, of theft of a motor vehicle, Milimi was sentenced to five years imprisonment. On count four, of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, Milimi was acquitted,” said Sekgotodi. “On count five, of escaping from lawful custody, Milimi was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment. The total is 20 years imprisonment.” The court ordered that sentences for count two and count three will running concurrently.