Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for brutal robbery of an elderly woman

Steenkamp was convicted by the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape.

Kevin Steenkamp, 33, has been handed a 15-years prison sentence for robbing a 62-year-old woman at knife point .

Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said on November 1, 2023, the 62-year-old victim was attacked on her way to church approximately 5pm.

“She was accosted and robbed of her handbag and jewellery by the accused at knife-point, on the corner of Fuller Street in West End, Kimberley,” Lieutenant Colonel Kock said.

Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, the Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, praised Detective Warrant Officer Joe Vink of the Kimberley Saps detectives for his thorough investigation, as well as the community for their assistance in apprehending the accused.