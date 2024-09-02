Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for brutal robbery of an elderly woman

Kevin Steenkamp, 33, has been handed a 15-years prison sentence for robbing a 62-year-old woman at knife point.
Steenkamp was convicted by the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape.
Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said on November 1, 2023, the 62-year-old victim was attacked on her way to church approximately 5pm.
“She was accosted and robbed of her handbag and jewellery by the accused at knife-point, on the corner of Fuller Street in West End, Kimberley,” Lieutenant Colonel Kock said.
Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, the Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, praised Detective Warrant Officer Joe Vink of the Kimberley Saps detectives for his thorough investigation, as well as the community for their assistance in apprehending the accused.
She emphasised that crimes against women, children, and vulnerable groups remain a top concern, and that any linked instances will be properly and promptly investigated.
Recently, the Victoria West Regional Court in the Northern Cape sentenced Danster Jansen to ten years in prison for murder after he stabbed someone to death.
Police spokesperson, Sergeant Molefi Shemane said that on Saturday night, February 10, 2024, police were attending to a murder scene on a farm outside Victoria West.
“Upon arrival, the body of Dawid Brummer, 29, was discovered with stab wounds. Jansen was subsequently arrested and denied bail,” Sergeant Molefi Shemane said.
On Thursday, August 29, Jansen was convicted and sentenced.
“Contact crimes remain a priority for the SAPS and detectives will reinforce efforts to ensure hefty sentence,” Shemane said.
IOL