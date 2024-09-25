Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for raping his child's mother using his fingers

An Eastern Cape rapist has been sentenced to 18 years in the Gqeberha Regional Court. The 33-year-old man was found guilty on two counts of common assaults that took place in December 2020 and June 2021, as well as a count of rape that took place in December 2020, in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha.

The man cannot be named to protect the victim and their minor child from secondary trauma. The court heard that on December 16, 2020, the rapist lured the 27-year-old woman to his house under the pretence of giving her money for their child. Upon her arrival, he became violent, accusing her of infidelity. He slapped her and, in an attempt to prove his baseless claims, forcibly sexually assaulted her by inserting his fingers into her genital area. On June 5, 2021, the victim was brutally assaulted when he encountered her walking home. He struck her with a brick.

The rapist pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him. State Prosecutor Wilma Ferreira presented compelling witness testimony and reconstructed the events surrounding the crimes. She further highlighted the severity of the perpetrator’s actions which demonstrated a clear pattern of abuse and control.

Director of Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence and emphasised the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) commitment to combating gender-based violence (GBV) and ensuring perpetrators face severe punishment. “This sentence serves as a powerful deterrent to would-be offenders and underscores the importance of justice for survivors of abuse,” Madolo said. Madolo highlighted the significance of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007, which broadened the definition of rape to include, "unlawful and intentional sexual penetration, without consent of a person, specifically penetration of the genital or anal area of the complainant with any object or part of the body. This amendment recognises the severity of various forms of sexual penetration, including digital rape (insertion of fingers), object rape (insertion of objects) and oral rape”.