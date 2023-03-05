Man sentenced to 22 years in jail for raping neighbour’s daughter, aged 6

Rustenburg - A man was sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment for raping his neighbour's six-year-old daughter in the Northern Cape. The 32-year-old raped the minor girl in Mothibistad in 2016 after he had lured her to a used pit toilet.

“On 28 November 2016, at about 6pm, the neighbour told the victim his money had fallen into his unused pit toilet and requested her to assist him to retrieve the cash. “The aunt noticed both the victim and the neighbour coming out of the toilet, and the girl was crying. “The girl reported the incident to her aunt and the accused was arrested," said Northern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sergio Kock.

“The accused was found guilty and sentenced on March 2, 2023 in the Kuruman Regional Court to 22 years’ direct imprisonment.” Meanwhile, in Limpopo the police have asked the public to help them find Joyce Makhathi Phaladi, 44, and her two daughters, aged 6 and 5, from Makurung Ga-Mphahlele village. The mother and her children allegedly left home on February 25 at about 11am without informing anyone of their destination.

“The missing woman and her daughters were barefoot, and she was wearing a black skirt with a white T-shirt. Attempts to locate the victims at relatives and surrounding places did not bear any fruit,” said Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela. “Anyone with information that could help should contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Nyamanyayo Thomas Baloyi, on 082 565 8234, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, go to their nearest police station, or use the MySAPS app.” IOL