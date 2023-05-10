Man sentenced to life behind bars for raping a 59-year-old woman in 2018

Cape Town - The Moretele Regional Court has sentenced Musa Vinny Hlungwane to life imprisonment for raping a 59-year-old woman at Bosplaas near Temba. NPA regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said that evidence presented in court revealed that on March 3, 2018, at Bosplaas near Temba, the complainant was walking home, crossing by a playground when confronted by the accused.

“He then dragged her to a nearby abandoned house and ordered her to undress. “The complainant refused and Hlungwane, 41, hit her with a bottle and raped her, and he subsequently fled the scene, leaving the complainant injured. “The complainant managed to report the matter to the police and Hlungwane was arrested in February 2020 and pleaded guilty to the charge,” Mamothame said.

Mamothame further said that during the trial, Hlungwane was convicted for five years in a different case of vehicle theft. “In aggravation of the sentence, the State prosecutor, Muriel Masilana, urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment. “She further remarked on the prevalence of gender-based violence and femicide in the country, with the courts having a responsibility to protect women and children against perpetrators of such acts.