Man sentenced to life for raping 12-year-old girl after accusing her of theft

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Tsakane Regional Court for raping a 12-year-old girl. Vusi Elias Khoza was sentenced on Monday. The court also ordered that his name should be added on the national register for sexual offenders.

Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lumka Mahanjana, said the incident took place in October 2015 after Khoza found the victim playing soccer with her friends in Langaville, Tsakane. “As they were playing, Khoza went to them and accused them of stealing his soccer poles and chased them away. While running, the victim fell and Khoza managed to apprehend her and sat on her legs. “The child apologised for the stolen poles, however, Khoza did not let go. He then dragged her to the bushes next to the veld where he undressed and raped her,” explained Mahanjana.

Mahanjana said Khoza threatened to kill the victim before releasing her “When the child got home and could not walk properly. The mother enquired, and the child told her what had happened. The mother reported the matter to the police and the man was arrested three days after the incident,” she said. Mahanjana said Khoza pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied raping the victim. However, the State called witnesses who gave evidence that proved Khoza violated the child.