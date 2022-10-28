Man sentenced to life imprisonment after setting room alight, leading to death of sleeping trio

The North West High Court sitting in Mogwase further sentenced Peter Bila to 10 years’ imprisonment for arson and an additional five years for malicious damaged to property.

Rustenburg – A 49-year-old man was sentence to three life terms for murder on Friday.

Bila was charged with three counts of murder, arson and malicious damage to property.

He was arrested after he set alight a room where two people were asleep in Rustenburg Noord.

According to North West police spokesperson, Captain Aefje Botma, on August 15 Bila doused with petrol a rented room where Mmusi Ratlotleng, 41, and Nkagisang Mothopi, 38, were sleeping and set it alight.