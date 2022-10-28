Man sentenced to life imprisonment after setting room alight, leading to death of sleeping trio

Rustenburg – A 49-year-old man was sentence to three life terms for murder on Friday.
The North West High Court sitting in Mogwase further sentenced Peter Bila to 10 years’ imprisonment for arson and an additional five years for malicious damaged to property.
Bila was charged with three counts of murder, arson and malicious damage to property.
He was arrested after he set alight a room where two people were asleep in Rustenburg Noord.
According to North West police spokesperson, Captain Aefje Botma, on August 15 Bila doused with petrol a rented room where Mmusi Ratlotleng, 41, and Nkagisang Mothopi, 38, were sleeping and set it alight.
“In the process the room next to them caught fire as well and a 13-year-old girl, Angel Chimomo was severely burned. All three victims succumbed to their injuries while in hospital.”
Two cars were also damaged in the fire.
She said North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, commended the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Richard Mokgogwane and the prosecutor, advocate Sello Maema, as well as other role players for their teamwork that resulted in the conviction.
IOL