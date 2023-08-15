Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend who always had a ‘habit of asking for money’

A 33-year-old Northern Cape man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in 2019 has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Ruben Phakiso Motsie was sentenced this week in the Northern Cape High Court.

Motsie pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend Aldine Godeverdien Titus, 25, on the evening of June 22, 2019. The National Prosecuting Authority said the couple had visited a local tavern and returned home on the evening of the murder. “When they arrived home, Motsie allegedly confronted the victim about her habit of always asking for money,” said NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

“In anger, Motsie started hitting Titus with several objects until the deceased fell unconscious.” Motsie then put the victim in bed, covered her with a blanket, and left her to die. “He then went to another tavern to continue drinking.”

Senokoatsane said the victim’s lifeless body was discovered the following morning by a neighbour who reported it to the police. “The victim’s body was covered with various injuries from head to toe.” Motsie fled to Welkom and was eventually traced by police and arrested.