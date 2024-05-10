Man sentenced to six years in prison for driving stolen Toyota Fortuner to Mozambique and faces deportation

A 37-year-old Mozambican man who was found driving a stolen Toyota Fortuner was sentenced to six years imprisonment by the Middelburg Regional Court in Mpumalanga. Hawks provincial spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said Ricardo Rail Carlos was arrested on March 1, 2022 by the Nelspruit-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

“A retired investigating officer, Lt Colonel Msiza received information from traffic inspector Mogale about a white Toyota Fortuner driven by a Mozambican national which was fitted with false registration numbers and it was being driven towards them.” Sekgoti said Msiza waited for Carlos and when he arrived, he was stopped and interviewed. “He mentioned that he was given the vehicle by an unknown person to take it to Mozambique. It was also established that the engine and chassis number were tampered with.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and appeared in court on several occasions until he was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday.” She said Carlos has been found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to six years imprisonment. He was also found guilt of being in the country illegally and was sentenced to six months.