Man serving 35 years for killing girlfriend now in court for R2 million fraud

Pretoria - A convicted and sentenced murderer, 33-year-old Sandile Kagiso Montsoe, who was the sole owner of Trillion Dollar Legacy investment scheme was requisitioned in the Bloemfontein Prison on new charges after the Hawks in Middelburg linked him to an investment fraud case in Evander. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said it was alleged that during December 2016, Montsoe visited many government offices including Department of Justice, municipality offices and the Department of Education where he recruited about 180 investors.

The keen investors channelled over R2 million into Montsoe’s scheme, hoping for a higher return on investment. “It is further alleged that the accused did not make a payment to his clients as promised and the victims reported the matter at Evander police station on December 27, 2016,” said Sekgotodi. The case was referred to the Hawks for further probe. During the tour of the investigation, it was established that Montsoe was already in Bloemfontein Prison, serving 35 years for the murder of his girlfriend which occurred around 2018/19.

“After the case was finalised, it was presented before the Evander Regional Court where a subpoena was issued for him to appear before court on August 22, hence his appearance. The case was postponed to September 27 for further investigation. He was remanded in custody,” said Sekgotodi. Provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zodwa Mokoena welcomed the arrest. Mokoena further warned community members to refrain from investing money with unscrupulous fraudsters.

She also requested people who fell victim to the scheme to report their matters to the police. IOL