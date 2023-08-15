Man shoots woman at Blue Lagoon before turning gun on himself

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a man shot a woman dead at an establishment in Blue Lagoon, along the Durban coastline, afterwards turning the gun on himself, police said on Tuesday. The man was also declared dead, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

Reports at this stage indicate that the woman, who is allegedly in her sixties, was working at the establishment. On Monday, the man entered the establishment and confronted the woman when an argument broke out between the two. The man then shot the woman.

It is unclear at this stage what gun he used and whether or not it was a licensed firearm. “Police in Durban Central are investigating cases of murder and inquest after a man reportedly shot and fatally wounded a woman at an establishment on Blue Lagoon Beach before allegedly turning a gun on himself,” Netshiunda said. “Information at this stage indicates that the man entered the establishment and confronted the woman who was on duty. An altercation erupted between the two, leading to the fatal shooting. The relationship between the two victims has not yet been confirmed,” he said.