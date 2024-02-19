Man shot dead at Pretoria East petrol station, woman wounded

Police in Pretoria are investigating a hijacking and murder after a man was found dead with bullet wounds in his car at a petrol station in Pretoria East on Saturday night. Emer-G-Med paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting incident at a local fuel station in the Equestria region of Pretoria.

Spokesperson Kyle van Reenan said they found a man lying inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. “Closer inspection found him to have sustained fatal injuries and he was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.” He said a female, believed to be from the same vehicle, was treated for moderate injuries after sustaining a gunshot wound to her hand.

Van Reenan said details leading up to the shooting were unknown. On Monday, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police are investigating a case of murder, hijacking, kidnapping and attempted murder. She said details surrounding the murder were still being investigated by police and the suspects were unknown at this stage.

At the release of the crime statistics for the period of October to December, police minister Bheki Cele said 7,710 people were murdered. Cele said while there was a reduction in murder, as compared with previous quarters, but he said South Africa was still not yet out of the woods in terms of crime. He said the majority of murders took place in the Western Cape, KwaZulu Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.