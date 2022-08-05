Man shot dead in his Mercedes Benz in Durban drive-by shooting

According to police, the incident took place at around 1:30pm on Old Main Road near the Platt Drive set of robots.

Durban - A motorist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Isipingo on Thursday afternoon.

“Police received a complaint of a shooting and on arrival at the scene discovered a vehicle with a body of a 48-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body,” said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

“It is alleged that the victim was shot by unknown men who were travelling in a vehicle.”

A man was killed in a shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.

Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated, and the motive for the killing was unknown.