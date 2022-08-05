Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, August 5, 2022

Man shot dead in his Mercedes Benz in Durban drive-by shooting

A motorist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Isipingo Hills on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Facebook

Published 40m ago

Durban - A motorist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Isipingo on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place at around 1:30pm on Old Main Road near the Platt Drive set of robots.

“Police received a complaint of a shooting and on arrival at the scene discovered a vehicle with a body of a 48-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body,” said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

“It is alleged that the victim was shot by unknown men who were travelling in a vehicle.”

Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated, and the motive for the killing was unknown.

According to PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy, they responded to the shooting incident shooting.

“It is alleged that the white Mercedes crashed into a truck.

“Thereafter, a vehicle believed to be a Fortuner, stopped, and a male alighted from the vehicle.

“The male was armed with a firearm, alleged to be a high calibre weapon. The armed male opened fire on the driver of the Mercedes and fled.

“The driver sustained gunshot wounds to his head and was declared deceased on scene.”

IOL

