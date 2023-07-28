Man shot during N2 highway hijacking; one suspect fatally wounded

A man, thought to be in his 60s, was shot in the leg during a hijacking incident on the Tongaat toll onramp on the N2 on Friday morning. The incident, which took place around 7 am, left the driver of a Hyundai in a serious condition.

According to Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue, Advanced Life Support Paramedics were quick to stabilize the driver at the scene before rushing him to a nearby medical facility for further treatment. “Fortunately, SAPS and private security companies were nearby at the time of the shooting and were able to pursue some of the hijacking suspects," Meyrick reported. A shootout between law enforcement and the suspects ensued on the N2 northbound offramp at Tongaat, leaving one suspect fatally wounded. The remaining suspects managed to escape in the hijacked vehicle.

Meyrick cautioned that the N2 northbound offramp remains an active crime scene and urged motorists to be careful in the area. This incident is reminiscent of a similar occurrence a year ago when six suspects were killed on the N2 following a mall robbery in Empangeni. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker recalled how other security companies and police officers joined in the chase at the Tongaat toll plaza.