Man shot in Bluff home invasion

A man was shot and wounded in a house robbery in the Bluff, in the south of Durban on Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal police said. The incident took place on Carlton Avenue.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala it is alleged that three unknown armed men entered the house in Bluff and held up the occupants. Gwala said it is further alleged the suspects took cellphones, laptops and other items and allegedly shot a man who was doing construction work on the same premises. “The injured victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are investigated,” Gwala said.

Gwala said a case of house robbery was being investigated by Brighton Beach SA Police Service. According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson they responded to reports of a shooting. “Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS in attendance. One male believed to be in his forties had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen,” Jamieson said.

“He was in a serious condition and stabilised on scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.” In another shooting incident this week, a woman was killed and a toddler injured in Newclare, Joburg. Police said two gunmen stormed the house opening fire on the occupants, killing one person and injuring three others.