Man shot trying to flee armed robbers in Ballito, seeks help at nearby school

A man has been shot and wounded following a shooting incident in Ballito on the KZN North Coast. IPSS Medical Rescue said they responded to the scene around 10am.

Spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said: “Reports from the scene indicate that the man and his colleague where driving out of Ballito when their vehicle was forced off the road by an unknown number of suspects. “The men were robbed and one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest whilst attempting to escape.” Meyrick said the victims manage to seek assistance in a school parking lot nearby.

She said paramedics found the victim to be in a critical condition following the gunshot wound. “He was stabilised by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.” She said it appears that the suspects fled the scene with cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Meyrick said SAPS were on scene and would be investigating further. They have been approached for comment, but have not yet responded to questions. Earlier today in KZN, six suspected criminals were killed in a gun battle with KZN cops in South Beach in Durban.