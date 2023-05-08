Man stabbed to death on his way to church fun walk

Durban – The police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for the suspects responsible for the death of a 42-year-old man who has been stabbed to death while walking to church on Sunday morning. Godfrey Mandlazi from Mavambe Village left his home at about 5am intending to participate in a fun walk at a nearby church according to his family.

His lifeless body was discovered less than an hour later by a passer-by. The police said he was brutally stabbed to death while walking along Collins Chabane Road in Malamulele Section C next to the Malamulele High school. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said according to police reports a passer-by was walking along the road when he noticed a lifeless body of a male laying beside the road.

Ledwaba said the man immediately informed the police and called paramedics who declared the victim dead on arrival. He said Mandlazi’s relative informed the police that he had a backpack with clothing and a lunch box. The police did not find the items at the scene.