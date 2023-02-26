Man steals father’s gun and shoots ex-girlfriend, daughter dead

Rustenburg - A man allegedly stole his father’s gun and shot his former girlfriend and her daughter dead before turning the gun on himself in Bela Bela, Limpopo. Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the police in Bela-Bela were investigating two counts of murder, theft of firearm and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition after a man aged 38 shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her daughter at Leana Hof, Bela-Bela on Saturday.

"The suspect allegedly went to the victim's house at about 12pm and apparently without saying anything fired some shots at the woman, aged 34, and her daughter, 11, before killing himself. They all died instantly. "The police were notified about the incident, and upon arrival with the emergency services, the three victims were all certified dead at the scene," he said. He identified the three as Lee Cloete, 11, her mother Abrahams Carmen Cloete, 34, and the alleged shooter, Ndlovu Hendrick Muzi, 38.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect stole his friend's firearm," he said. In a separate incident in the Free State, Seako Aaron Mosia, 34, of Mamafubedu near Petrus Steyn was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment for the murder of her girlfriend, Mamakhowa Selina Mokonyane. "On Monday, July 4, 2022 at about 8.45am the police were called to the Jagersfontein Farm where they were shown the body of the deceased on a bed. She had injuries on her forehead, face and upper body.

