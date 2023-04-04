Man suspected of shooting and killing Gqeberha nurse found dead

Durban - A man suspected of killing a nurse outside a private hospital in Gqeberha on Sunday, has been found dead. According to police, Carol Anne Magielies, 49, had been walking to her transport on Park Drive, St George’s Park, when she was attacked.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Magielies had completed her shift at the hospital when she was approached by a unknown suspect who pulled her aside and shot her multiple times. “The suspect fled on foot and the woman was rushed to hospital where she passed away.” Since the shooting police confirmed that they were on the hunt for Elgin Maghienda, 51, as a possible suspect.

Maghienda was found the next day at an informal dwelling. He died from a gunshot wound to the head. “Maghienda went to a bush dwelling in Marine Drive, Humewood, looking for a place to stay for the night.

“The following morning residents of the dwelling left him and went to the shops. “At approximately 11am, on their return, they found the deceased in the dwelling with a gunshot wound to the head. “The firearm used was also recovered on the scene and will be sent to forensics for analysis. No foul play is suspected.”