Man to appear in court for allegedly attacking a woman with a spade

Rustenburg- A 24-year-old man is due to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly hitting a woman with a spade in Lekgalong near Rustenburg. He was arrested in Makolokwe village, Bethanie near Bits on June 5, for allegedly attacking a 42-year-old woman in Lekgalong outside Rustenburg.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Mpho William "Seun" Modirapula would make his second court appearance. "He was arrested for attempted murder of a 42-year-old woman in Lekgalong village in the policing precinct of Marikana. “It is alleged that the accused forcefully gained entranceto the woman's residence in the early hours of June 2, then hit her with a spade. The severely injured woman managed to fight back and the accused ran away," Brigadier Mokgwabone said.

The incident was ultimately reported to police leading to the arrest of the accused three days later. He appeared in court on June 7 and the case against him was postponed to June 13. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused has two pending rape cases allegedly committed in December 2017 and December 2021 in Mooinooi and Pretoria respectively. The investigation into the matter continues."

Meanwhile, the Hawks in North West said Noah Sithole, 62, was sentenced to 8 years’ imprisonment of which three were suspended for five years, after he was found guilty of possession of explosives. He was sentenced in the Rustenburg Regional Court on Friday. Sithole was arrested in June 2018 at his home in Kanana near Rustenburg when police followed up on information.

"The matter was handed over to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit for further probing. The accused made a series of court appearances until he was found guilty and sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment of which three were suspended for five years. He will therefore serve an effective five-year jail term," said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso. In a separate incident, Captain Rikhotso said the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court sentenced Nkopane Malia, 38, to 18 months’ imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed firearm, one year imprisonment for possession of ammunition without a licence and six months’ imprisonment for being an illegal immigrant. This was after he was found in possession of a .38 Special revolver and cartridges in July 2021.

