A man arrested for the alleged possession of a pangolin is due to appear in court for bail. Kabelo Jantjies, 58, is facing a charge of possession of endangered species.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said he was arrested in Setlagole outside Mahikeng in the North West province following a tip-off. Hawks spokesperson in the North West, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, said the information led members of the Mahikeng Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit to a house in Setlagole, where a search was conducted the pangolin was found inside the boot of a vehicle. Jantjies was arrested and charged with possession of endangered species.

He appeared in the Setlagole Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case against him was postponed to September 20, 2023, for formal bail application. In July, Morewell Mpofu, 34, Simon Gwenzi, 26, Phineas Mchuma, 46, and Taurai Zhou, 35, appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court after they were found in possession of two dead pangolins in Brits, North West.

They were arrested after Brits Trio Task Team members operationalised information received about four men who were seen selling two dead pangolins. The police reacted swiftly, and the four men were cornered in the vicinity of Wagpos. The pangolins were found inside plastic bags, and the men were all arrested.