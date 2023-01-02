Man to appear in court for robbing a shop of money, cellphones

Rustenburg-Three men made off with an undisclosed amount of money and cellular phones after robbing a shop in Itsoseng near Lichtenburg, North West. North West police said a mini market owner was robbed in Zone 1, Itsoseng.

"After the robbery, the suspects allegedly fled in a vehicle that was later traced by police, leading to the arrest of the suspect. Subsequently, the police seized a firearm, the vehicle and robbed cash. Investigations are continuing, and more arrests are imminent," said Colonel Adele Myburgh. She said the arrested man, aged 27, was expected to appear in the Itsoseng Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of robbery. In the Eastern Cape, police said a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death on New Year's Day in Pearston, outside Somerset East.

"It is alleged that at about 03:30, the lifeless body of the victim was found lying in Steenbokkie Street, Nelsig (Pearston), with a stab wound in the upper body. "A team of detectives followed up some leads, and few hours later, the suspect was nabbed for murder," said Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli. A 26-year-old man was arrested in Pearston. He was expected to appear in the Somerset East Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a charge of murder.

