A man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting incident off the M13 in Durban on Monday morning. According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the shooting incident took place on Tracey Watts Road off the M13 at around 8.30am.

He said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the bullet-riddled SUV on the side of the highway. “Paramedics assessed the driver, a male believed to be in his fifties, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. “There was nothing paramedics could do and he was declared deceased on scene.”

Jamieson said it is alleged that a vehicle drove next to him and opened fire, however, this could not be confirmed. “At this stage the events leading up to the shooting is unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.” This was the second shooting incident on Monday.

The other one took place on Oribi Road in Pietermaritzburg. It is believed an altercation took place between two men, resulting in one of the men being fatally shot. The other person was injured.