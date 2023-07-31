Man tried to knock his wife with a car, severely assaulted her and left her naked in bushes

A 39-year-old man has been arrested by the Letsitele police in the Mopani District for allegedly kidnapping and severely assaulting his 35-year-old wife in Mamitwa village. The man was due to make his first court appearance at the Ritavi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, detailed the brutal attack, which occurred on Saturday evening. "The suspect allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his wife around 7pm, leaving her naked in the bushes," Ledwaba explained. According to the police report, the victim and her sister-in-law were walking home from an event when the suspect—her husband—drove at them at high speed and attempted to hit her with the vehicle.

"The suspect aggressively ordered the victim into the vehicle and drove off to their home at Nwajaheni village," Ledwaba continued. The police were alerted and initiated an investigation, during which they found the suspect's vehicle and stopped it. Ledwaba reported that the suspect lied about his wife's whereabouts, leading police to his house where they found the missing woman’s clothes, stained with blood. While investigating, the police received a report that the victim was at the local police station. She had been found naked and severely assaulted in the bushes by a passer-by who rescued her.