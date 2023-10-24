Man wanted for brutal murder of his girlfriend in Eastern Cape arrested at his home in Limpopo

A 34-year-old man was apprehended by the members of the Mokopane crime intelligence and Mahwelereng detectives in Limpopo for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in the Eastern Cape. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the alleged killer was arrested on Monday, for the brutal murder which took place earlier this month in Cradock.

“The suspect was nabbed during a tactical operation that was executed in the Mahwelereng policing area under the Waterberg district. Reportedly, the suspect brutally assaulted his girlfriend after a heated argument in Cradock, and later fled the province to evade an arrest,” Mashaba said. The brutalised woman was allegedly admitted to a hospital but she later succumbed to the severe injuries sustained during the attack. “Police received information about the suspect who was located at Mapela, Sundsloot village, and immediately operationalised on it. They managed to locate the suspect who was found at his parental residence and nabbed him for the alleged murder of his girlfriend,” said Mashaba.

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 34-year-old woman after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend in the Eastern Cape and fled. File Picture: SAPS The 34-year-old man is expected to appear before the Cradock Magistrate’s Court, facing a charge of a murder. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the man accused of carrying out a “barbaric act” in the Eastern Cape. “I can assure you that this province is not a hideout for criminals and the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that acts of criminality are dealt with decisively, without any fear or favour,” said Hadebe.