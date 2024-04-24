Man wanted for brutal murder of his girlfriend spotted driving VW Polo in Limpopo, arrested

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with kidnapping and attempted murder. The suspect was arrested on Monday at around 10pm, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Reports indicated that the suspect assaulted and stabbed his girlfriend with a sharp object during February 2024 at Mokwakwaila policing area. The suspect had been on the run since,” said Ledwaba. The law enforcement members, comprised of police officers from the Limpopo provincial vispol task team and Mopani tracking team received information about the wanted suspect who had been spotted driving a red Volkswagen Polo Vivo along Bolobedu main road. A 38-year-old man, travelling in a red Volkswagen Polo, was intercepted and arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his girlfriend. Picture: Supplied / SAPS “The information was accurately followed and the suspect, aged 38, was apprehended for kidnapping and murder,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has saluted the police officers involved in the arrest. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. File Picture: Supplied / SAPS The 38-year-old is set to appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court facing charges of kidnapping and attempted murder. Earlier this month, IOL reported that police at Giyani, in Limpopo, had arrested a 19-year-old girl in connection with the brutal murder of her 27-year-old brother.

At the time, Ledwaba said the teenager went to the police station and confessed. “According to police reports, the suspect (the sister) went to the police station and reported that she stabbed her brother with a sharp object,” he said. “Police rushed to the vicinity and upon arrival, found a lifeless body of a 27-year-old brother on the ground, in a pool of blood. The deceased sustained stab wounds on the upper body and was covered with a blanket.”