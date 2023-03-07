Man wanted for raping ex-girlfriend’s sister found hiding in Ekurhuleni informal settlement

Pretoria - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has arrested a 26-year-old man who has been on the run after allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman. EMPD spokesperson Lerato Monyane said the molested woman alleges that the 26-year-old man was her sister’s former boyfriend.

“On Monday, 6 March 2023, at 3pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers arrested a 26-year-old fugitive for an outstanding rape case,” said Monyane. “EMPD officers busy enforcing the law received information about a male suspect, sought for a rape case which occurred early this month of March in the Daveyton area. The victim alleges that the man who raped her is her sister’s ex-boyfriend. “Following up on the information provided by the victim, members cornered and apprehended the male suspect, found at the Chris Hani informal settlement on Vivian Drive in Extension 1. The handcuffed suspect was taken to the Daveyton police station, and he is expected to appear in the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court soon,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said it had arrested a 32-year-old man who has been on the run after allegedly defrauding his father of an undisclosed amount of money. Monyane said the arrested man’s father opened a case of fraud, coupled with theft, in January after money vanished from his bank account. “On Saturday, 4 March 2023, at 7:30, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers arrested a 32-year-old male suspect for fraud and theft of cash from his parent,” said Monyane.

“The EMPD officers on patrol received information about the whereabouts of a suspect sought for a case of theft. Following up on the information, the fugitive was cornered at his place of residence on Heilbron Street, Crystal Park.” Monyane said the 32-year-old allegedly transferred money from his father’s bank account. IOL