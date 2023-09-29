Man wanted for several cases, including murder, arrested while relocating

A man wanted for several cases of crime including murder in Freedom Park near Rustenburg was arrested while relocating. North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said Victor Kefuoe Tsoloane also known as Kajibane, 34, and his accomplices, Ofentse Pule, 26, Dimpho David Mofokeng, 29, and Mpho Lisenyane, 18, were arrested on Tuesday, for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He said a multi-disciplinary team comprising the Rustenburg Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Phokeng Crime Prevention received information on Tuesday about the most wanted suspect. "According to information, the suspect was relocating from Freedom Park to Kanana in an apparent attempt to evade arrest for the crimes he allegedly committed in the area… an observation was kept on the relocation process and the suspect was eventually cornered and apprehended at a certain yard in Kanana." During the arrest the police confiscated a 9mm firearm loaded with eight rounds, which was found hidden in the luggage.

Further search led to the discovery of 18 different types of ammunition. The four appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane on Thursday. Pule, Mofokeng and Lisenyane were discharged from the case while Kajibane was remanded in custody.

He was expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing two charges of murder, which he reportedly committed in February and earlier in September. "The North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, lauded the police and members of the community who came forward with the information that led to these arrests. General Kwena reiterated that police will be relentless when conducting their duties to ensure that perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to book." Cap Tselanyane said.