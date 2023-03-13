Man wanted in Gauteng caught in Cape Town after alleged hostage situation

Cape Town - A man who is wanted in Gauteng on a number of contact crimes is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on various charges. According to police, the suspect was nabbed last week with drugs after a woman who was held against her will managed to escape from a hotel.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday by members of the Cape Town Central police after an alleged hostage situation. “The members received information that a 28-year-old woman was held against her will at the hotel, but she managed to escape. “The SAPS was provided with information about her identity, and after searching the surrounding area, she was located in the streets near the hotel,” van Wyk said.

Officers returned to the hotel after the victim provided them with information. He said when officers arrived, an unknown woman opened the door of the room where the victim was allegedly held against her will. “The unknown woman was questioned, after which she voluntarily handed over two packets containing tik.

“With permission to continue searching the room, members found 1011 tablets, believed to be mandrax and another drug called G-liquid, which is allegedly used as a date rape drug. These drugs will be sent for forensic testing. “The 40-year-old female was arrested, and the drugs were seized,” van Wyk said. He said further intelligence was received on the whereabouts of the woman’s accomplice, and officers managed to trace his location to another hotel in Cape Town.

Upon arrival at the hotel, the suspect was immediately arrested. “Members traced his location to another Cape Town Hotel and immediately made their way to this hotel, where they arrested a 39-year-old male. “Further information linked this suspect to numerous other contact crimes committed and reported in Gauteng province.