Man who allegedly hacked his ex-girlfriend and her elderly mother with a panga hands himself over to police

Durban - A Limpopo man who allegedly hacked his ex-girlfriend and her mother last month has handed himself over to police. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 43-year-old handed himself over to Levubu police in the early hours of Monday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged that on January 21, at around 1am, the man forcibly entered the home of his 32-year-old ex-girlfriend and hacked her and her 77-year-old mother. The incident took place in Mashau Bodwe village outside Louis Trichardt. “The suspect hacked both mother and daughter with a panga and thereafter, forced his five-year-old child into the vehicle belonging to his ex-girlfriend and drove away,” said Ledwaba.

“Both victims were taken to hospital after they sustained severe injuries. “Consequent to the horrific incident, the police opened two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle, and the manhunt was then launched. “The victim’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Makhado. Soon after that, the child was also safely located at his father’s homestead in Mashamba village.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The old woman later succumbed to the injuries and the attempted murder case was changed into murder.” She has been identified as Rose Mabasa. Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

Story continues below Advertisement