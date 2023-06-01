Man who allegedly killed his mother sent for a psychiatric observation

Durban - A 40-year-old accused of stabbing his mother to death a day before Mother’s Day will be sent for psychiatric observation. Krishen Pillay made his second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with the murder of his 65-year-old mother, Debigee Pillay, on the morning of May 13. At Pillay’s first court appearance, his attorney, Anand Nepaul, presented the court with two medical certificates that showed his client suffers from schizophrenia. The matter was adjourned for a district surgeon report.

On Wednesday, Nepaul said the matter was postponed until June 30, for the accused to be admitted for psychiatric observation. Pillay remains behind bars at Westville Prison. The murder took place at their home in Baobab Way, in Glen Anil in the north of Durban, at around 8am on May 13.

At the time of the incident, KZN provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “What the police have gathered so far is that the mother and her son had an argument concerning the cleaning of the room and an altercation ensued.” In addition to allegedly killing his mother and stabbing his sister, police said, “he reportedly also stabbed himself in what could be an attempted suicide”. Police said he and his sister were taken to hospital.