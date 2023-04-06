Man who allegedly robbed several Gqeberha homes, arrested in KZN

Durban - A 50-year-old man accused of breaking into homes in Gqeberha and stealing valuable items has been arrested. According to the Eastern Cape Hawks division, the man was arrested while driving in Durban North this week.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said the allegations are that in 2019, a group of suspects targeted homes in the suburbs of Gqeberha, where they would break into the houses and steal valuables to sell for personal gain. “A number of cases with similar modus operandi were reported and the matter was reported to the Gqeberha based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further investigation,” Nxumalo said. “The suspect was tracked and traced to KwaZulu-Natal where he was arrested while driving in Durban North. The vehicle, a VW Polo, undisclosed amount of cash, documentation and a cellphone were confiscated.”

The man was detained at the Durban North SAPS, but is expected to appear in the New Law Magistrates’ Court in Gqeberha on Thursday on allegations of money laundering and racketeering. “More arrests are imminent as the investigation is continuing,” said Nxumalo. This week, the Hawks arrested a woman who allegedly tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund of R2.3 million.