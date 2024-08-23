Man who allegedly set his lover on fire during 3am attack to spend weekend behind bars

Mpumalanga man, Innocent Sthembiso "Spoto" Maseko has appeared before the Carolina Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of attempted murder. On Thursday, IOL reported that a 22-year-old woman is critical in hospital after she was allegedly set alight by her 34-year-old male companion in Carolina, Mpumalanga.

During the incident, it is said that the man poured some flammable liquid on the woman, before she was saved by her neighbours. Following the court appearance, Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the case was postponed to next week. “The suspect is expected return to court on Monday, August 26, for legal representation as well as for a formal bail application. The suspect remains in custody,” said Mdhluli.

Innocent Sthembiso "Spoto" Maseko has appeared before the Carolina Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of attempted murder. Picture: SAPS Previously, Mdhluli said the attacked woman was fighting for her life in hospital. “Meanwhile the men and women in blue responded swiftly, where they traced and arrested the male suspect (Maseko) a few hours later.” According to the police report, in the early hours of Tuesday, at around 3am, neighbours were woken up by the noise of a woman screaming for help.

“When they went out to investigate, they saw a woman in agony, inside the flames of fire whilst her male companion was busy pouring her with some liquid from a two-litre container,” Mdhluli said. “When he realised that the neighbours were coming to her rescue, the man abandoned what he was doing then fled the scene. The neighbours did their best to extinguish the fire while the female victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.” Police were alerted about the incident and a case of attempted murder has since been opened.

“Police immediately commenced with the investigation, leading to the suspect being apprehended on the same day of the incident, in the evening of Tuesday,” he said. On Monday, IOL reported that police at Levubu, in the Vhembe district of Limpopo, have launched an investigation into a tragic incident where a 27-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life. The incident occurred at the couple’s residence, in Ha-Mashau Misevhe village on Saturday evening.