Man who fraudulently received R1.9 million from AgriSeta sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

A man who applied and fraudulently received R1.9 million from the Agriculture Sector Education and Training Authority (AgriSeta), will not be spending time in jail after he was handed a suspended sentence. The Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crimes Court handed Lerato Raphael Mokoteli, 40, a 10-year sentence for two counts of fraud and five years for two counts of money laundering.

The sentence was suspended for a period of five years on condition that he is not convicted of similar offences during the period. This comes after he pleaded guilty to the charges against him, and ordered to pay back the R1.9 million he fraudulently received from AgriSeta. Mokoteli the Director of Media Engineering and Office Solution, submitted a fraudulent funding proposal to AgriSETA for funding of gardening project, giving a misrepresentation that he had partnered with Dipalemo Company which is accredited by AgriSETA for the purpose of funding.

Mokoteli acted as if he had the mandate from Dipalemo Company to enter into partnership with the Business against Crime company for the use of its accreditation certificate with AgriSETA, whereas he was not the member of Dipalemo. "AgriSETA granted a funding of approximately R1.9 million to the Business against Crime company as a consequence of misrepresentation," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said. Thebe added that the Kimberley based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team successfully investigated the matter resulting in a conviction and sentencing of the accused.

“Mokoteli was found guilty on 50 counts of fraud and two counts of money laundering. “The accused person was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of money laundering during the period of suspension. “He was further instructed to repay R1.9 million to the benefit of the Agriculture Sector Education and Training Authority,” Thebe said.