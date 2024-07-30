Man who hit toddler in the face with a brick, sentenced

A young man from the Northern Cape who assaulted a toddler with a brick has been sentenced in the Mothibistad Regional Court. The 21-year-old man, who is not named to protect the identity of the child, was found guilty on a charge of assault.

The court heard that on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the two-year-old victim was playing outside at the place of residence when the man was seen hitting the child with a brick in the face. The man, who is the cousin of the victim, fled the scene and left the child unconscious. The child was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Merapelo Pilane said a case was opened after the child received medical treatment and he was arrested and charged. “Detective Sergeant Matshediso John Boikanyo was tasked to investigate the case. Through his efforts, the accused was successfully convicted and sentenced to six years imprisonment, which is suspended for five years. Sergeant Boikanyo was applauded for his dedication and hard work and for protecting the rights of the child,” Pilane said.

In a separate incident in the province, police management welcomed the sentencing and conviction of Martiens Koopman in the Carnarvon Regional Court. The 41-year-old man was found guilty of attacking, assaulting, and robbing two elderly persons in their home in Magrieta Prinsloo Street. “At the time of the incident, Koopman was wearing a balaclava mask covering his face. During the commotion in the house, the 80-year-old complainant struck the accused with a knobkerrie on the head in an attempt to defend himself. The accused fled the scene with valuable items and a cellphone. The victims managed to escape and drove to the hospital to receive medical treatment and alerted the police,” police said.