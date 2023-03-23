Man who paid R100 for lobola fails to convince court that his marriage was invalid during divorce settlement

Pretoria – A former husband, who didn’t want his ex-wife to benefit from the joint estate during their divorce settlement, failed to convince the Limpopo High Court that their marriage was invalid. To prove their customary marriage was legal, the wife told the court that she fell pregnant in 1983 and in 1984, her family met with her ex’s family to negotiate lobola.

During the negotiations, she said R180 was paid to her family, R80 was for Thodelangeno and R100 for lobola. In Vha-Venda custom, Thodelangeno is money paid after a woman stays with her boyfriend. The money is to say to the woman’s family that their child is already at her marital home and that they should not search for her anywhere as she is with the “groom”. After her family accepted the money, there was a celebration to cement their union. She further added that after the celebration, she was officially handed over to her in-laws.

The couple went on to live together as husband and wife until they separated in 2000 but reconciled in 2007. They separated again in 2020, this time the ex-wife instituted divorce proceedings and also wanted a division of the joint estate. The regional court granted a decree of divorce and ordered that the joint estate be divided equally between the two parties.

Not happy with the ruling, the man approached the high court to appeal the decision. In his arguments, he disputed the existence of a valid customary marriage and said the he never agreed to the lobola negotiations. He further added that some of the delegation members that represented him, were not allowed to represent him, according to his customs.

However, Judge Legodi Phatudi said that the evidence demonstrated that the couple consented to the customary marriage when the ex-wife moved into the ex-husband’s homestead. “I find it unnecessary to rub in the consent of the parties to their marriage that lasted at least 17 years. Their marriage is blessed with two children ... “The payment of lobola or lumalo that occurred on December 22, 1984 was a ratification and to seal the customary marriage the parties concluded during 1983.