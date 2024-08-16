Man who raped physically challenged woman and fell asleep next to her sentenced

A Free State rapist has been sentenced in the Sasolburg High Court after his attack on a physically challenged woman. Tshepo Lethebe, 19, was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old woman.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said the attack happened on February 7, 2021. “The victim was at her place when Lethebe entered her house and without uttering a word, he grabbed her by hand and dragged her to his place. On arrival, the accused undressed the victim and raped her,” Mpakane said. After raping the woman, Lethebe fell asleep next to her.

“The victim got up, dressed herself, and ran away to ask for help. Lethebe was arrested on the same day by Sergeant Sara Maleka,” Mpakane said. “Sergeant Maleka of the Mafube Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCS) Unit and prosecutor Mthetwa worked tirelessly to send a strong message to women and child abusers like Tshepo Lethebe that their behaviour will never be tolerated.” The court sentenced Lethebe to 15 years direct imprisonment.