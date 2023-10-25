Man who robbed Absa bank in Gqeberha in Court

An Eastern Cape man already serving a prison sentence in the Western Cape appeared in the New Law Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for an alleged bank robbery. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Sinako Magi was apprehended by the Gqeberha National Priority Violent Crime team, a division of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

Mgolodela said the bank robbery took place on November 22, 2021, when two men entered the Absa Bank branch in Govan Mbeki Street in central Gqeberha. The duo are alleged to have pretended to be clients. “One of them reportedly approached the teller and handed over a note on paper forcefully instructing the teller to hand over the cash in her drawer to avoid injuries or death. The teller is reported to have complied with the instruction and handed over more than R27,000 that was in her drawer,” Mgolodela said.

She said both suspects left the bank after receiving the money. Investigations ensued after the matter was reported to the Hawks. Mgolodela further revealed that Magi is reported to be serving a 15-year sentence in a Western Cape prison on a similar matter.

Magi’s co-accused is still at large and is being sought by police. The case has been postponed until November 7, 2023, for legal representation. [email protected]