Man who set his girlfriend alight on Women’s Day sentenced

A Cape Town man who set his girlfriend alight resulting in her death in 2017 has been sentenced in the Western Cape High Court to life imprisonment. Darren Kershaw, 41, was convicted on charges of murder and arson after setting alight his girlfriend, Yeshnee Kuni, 33, in their home at a complex in Burgundy Estate on August 9, 2017.

Kershaw had been out on bail for the duration of the trial, however, he was taken into custody after being found guilty in September. On the day of the incident, the court heard the couple had been enjoying a braai and were drinking when an argument broke out between the two. It was during this time when Kershaw threw ethanol over his girlfriend and set her alight.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where she succumbed to her injuries. Kershaw was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and three years for arson. Previously, the victim’s sister, Ushanta Gangen told Cape Argus Kershaw had not shown any remorse.

“There was no emotion whatsoever from him. He looked as if ‘oh well, this is it’. It was shocking, but then again, you would only have emotions if you were innocent. We are so happy she got the justice she deserved but even with this, the pain will never go away. “Everything is now confirmed. It is no more ‘this is what SAPS thinks happened on that day’, now we know what she went through and how much pain she must have experienced. This cuts deep. It’s a trauma we will have to learn to live with,” Gangen said. Western Cape police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana said police management expressed its gratitude towards the investigating officer as well as the prosecution team who all played a role in ensuring Kershaw received a lengthy sentence.