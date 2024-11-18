Man who stabbed tuck shop employee to death sentenced to 15 years in prison

A 45-year-old man has been sentenced by the Mogwase Regional Court in the North West.to 15 years in prison for his heinous crimes. Elias Mosime received this sentence after the court heard evidence that, in the early hours of Thursday, August 17, 2023, he went to a residence in Bapong 2 village, near Mabeskraal, to look for his ex-girlfriend.

The residence he was in had a tuck shop connected. Mosime set fire to the business and an adjacent structure, as his ex-girlfriend and her new lover fled. South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said neighbours phoned the owner of the store and notified her that it was on fire. “She called another employee, Zanele Mvelase, 50, who was living nearby to assess the situation. On arrival at the tuck shop, he saw the convict (Mosime) and pelted him with stones,” added Myburgh.

Following this, Mosime approached Mvelase and repeatedly stabbed him to death. Emergency and Medical Rescue Services confirmed him dead on the site. A short time later, the owner of the tuck shop arrived at the scene in her Toyota Fortuner, and Mosime accosted her while seated inside. She managed to leap out of the car and flee. Mosime was sentenced to 15 years for murder, three years for malicious damage to property, and five years for arson.

The sentences will run concurrently. Mosime was also ruled unsuitable to possess a firearm under Section 103 of the Firearm Control Act of 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000). Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, and the Director for Public Prosecution, Dr Rachel Makhari, praised the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Gaabocwe Thomas Molapong of Mabeskraal Detectives, and the prosecutor, Mr Moselakgomo, for their cooperation and diligence in ensuring that the convict was imprisoned.